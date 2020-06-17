COVID-19 cases emerge from social gathering as young people increasingly test positive in W.Va.

The coronavirus is still here, despite West Virginia's numbers trending below neighboring states.

A West Virginia National Guard soldier waits for local citizens to arrive to be tested for COVID-19. (Photo: WV National Guard)

As the state reopens, health officials are urging people to continue taking precautions, particularly among one age group: young people.

"It only takes one social gathering to create some positive cases and start to move those percentages," said Dr. Mark Povroznik, vice president of quality at United Hospital Center. "Recently, there have been a couple of social gatherings of this age group where cases have erupted from."

Povroznik said the recent local social gatherings were isolated and not community events, but they've produced more cases of the coronavirus health officials are trying to contain.

The greatest percentage of positive cases in West Virginia is in the 70-plus demographic (17.85%). People in their 50s make up the second-highest amount of cases (16.13%).

But people in their 20s make up 15.74% of West Virginia's coronavirus patients, the third-highest percentage among age groups.

And in Harrison County, people in their 20s make up nearly 40% of all coronavirus patients, by far the highest percentage among age groups, despite making up only 13% of those tested.

"These individuals are part of the community," Povroznik said. "They're part of the working community. While that age group has not suffered so much from illness form COVID-19 or death from COVID-19, they're more mild cases or asymptomatic cases. So that makes it more of a concern."

The Harrison County Health Department has been working on contact tracing from the gatherings, where a majority of the people are in the younger demographic.

"They really need to take a look at protecting themselves, their families, and their loved ones," said Chad Bundy, the Harrison County Health Department administrator. "That is a hard thing to get them to look at. But I think it's so very important, that they have to look beyond themselves and to their families and their grandparents. "

Povroznik said when people do have social gatherings, it's crucial to keep track of everyone in attendance in case there is someone who turns out to contract the virus. The spread of the virus can come from a lack of social distancing or the sharing of drinks.

"When you get a call from the health department, take that call," Povroznik said. "Be diligent, be forthright, help identify who's the outreach. As soon as we can make contact and be able to trace those individuals, we can prevent that spread to higher-risk age groups that could go on to have complications from COVID-19."

When it comes to actually getting a test, Dr. Povroznik says health officials are now asking people what kind of test they received.

He says some are turning to blood tests conducted by a finger prick, which produce a faster result, but are more unreliable.

"It's a false sense of security, especially in this age group," Povroznik said. "All they know is 'I was tested and my test was negative.' You were screened, and in that place and time you screened negative with a test that's not highly reliable, you didn't have symptoms, and the timeframe wasn't long enough to detect it."

Povroznik said if someone is exposed to the coronavirus and doesn't have symptoms, they shouldn't rush to get one of those blood tests. Instead, they should wait at least five days for a nasal swab test if they're asymptomatic.

But if someone does develop symptoms, they should get a test as soon as possible, especially if they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

When it comes to awareness, Bundy said it's important for everyone, especially younger people, to take precautions to protect their families and coworkers as the state reopens.

"They just need to be more cautious," Bundy said. "They need to wear a mask, they need to look at social distancing, and in that demographic, it may not greatly affect their health. It could, but it may not, and I think that's part of the thing they're not taking into consideration, what this disease can do to someone they can give it to, whether that be a family member or a loved one."