West Virginia mayor accused of taking flood relief money

A mayor in West Virginia has been accused of taking federal flood relief funds intended for her city and paying herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team.

Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen has been indicted on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and fraudulent schemes.

Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen was indicted on three felony charges Monday afternoon, following a probe into her time as a recorder for the city during West Virginia's flooding in 2016, news outlets reported.

Drennen is charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of fraudulent schemes.

Drennan came under scrutiny as state investigators looked into the misuse of more than $3 million in flood relief to the city, WCHS-TV reported.

The indictment says Drennen "unlawfully, intentionally, knowingly, willfully and feloniously" obtained money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the citizens of Richwood and the Municipality of Richwood during the floods of 2016.

According to the indictment, Drennen worked as a recorder for the city of Richwood where she paid herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team called the Incident Command Team. Drennen is accused of claiming extra money for herself a month before the team was formed as well as months after the team was disbanded, according to the indictment.

The indictment says, "Drennen and the Incident Command Team's excessive payments to themselves and their family members inhibited the City of Richwood from recovering from the flood to the benefit of herself and others."

Drennen was initially arrested last year for an embezzlement charge, but not indicted in that case.

She now faces two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of fraudulent scheme. If convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Nicholas County prosecutor Jonathan Sweeney described the charges against the mayor as just the “beginning,” and said charges against others are possible as well.