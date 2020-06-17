Fredericksburg tattoo shop covering racist, insensitive tattoos for free

A Fredericksburg tattoo shop is covering racist or insensitive tattoos free of charge.

Electric Pair O’ Dice Tattoo covered a Confederate flag tattoo for Jeremy Mummert of Fredericksburg for, NBC Washington reports. Now, he has an eagle tattoo instead.

“It’s not me anymore,” Mummert told NBC Washington. “It’s not what I believe in. It doesn’t represent who I am as a person anymore.”

He now has an 8-year-old daughter named Madison who is biracial.

“It’s hard to explain to an 8-year-old that it’s once something that daddy believed represented him,” Mummert said..

Electric Pair O’ Dice Tattoo told NBC Washington that any tips for covering the tattoos are donated to the NAACP. The owner, Jeremiah Hirsch, said reports are pouring it, and he’s now looking for other charities to support.

