12 COVID-19 cases in a W.Va. county tied to recent trips to Myrtle Beach

Preston County Health Department officials Thursday learned of additional positive cases stemming from a vacation to Myrtle Beach, bringing the total related to the trip to 12.

Anyone who recently traveled to the beach is urged to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We're really trying to stress to those really consider others when they return home," said Health Department Administrator VJ Davis. " If it's possible to self-quarantine for 14 days, that's the best scenario. We know that's not possible for everybody to do.

"But it is a good idea to make sure that when you come back from a high-density population vacation destination that you keep others in mind. Don't be around any more people than you have to be for a couple of weeks and wear the face coverings to prevent spread."

It's not known how many people have been tested from the trip. Data from the DHHR shows over one-third of the county's cases (36.11%) are among people ages 10-19.

There's also no evidence of community spread yet from the trip, but Davis said it's too early to know if that will happen.

"If we're going to see the effects of that, I would imagine that we would see that over the course of the next couple weeks," he said.

Two other West Virginia counties today are tracing cases they said are linked to trips to Myrtle Beach. Kanawha County reported three cases from people who recently returned from there, while the Cabell-Huntington Health Department said it's also investigating cases related to travel to that beach.

Myrtle Beach reopened in late April with social distancing measures in place.

"We do recommend social distancing, please, and masks are encouraged," the city government said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Everyone needs to practice healthy habits.

Governor Jim Justice on Wednesday mentioned the Preston County outbreak at his daily briefing.

"There's a bunch of kids or people that went to Myrtle Beach," Gov. Justice said. "Just an innocent vacation to Myrtle Beach. This killer virus is still rearing its ugly head."

A free community testing event is being organized for July 10 and 11 in Preston County for minority and vulnerable populations. Details will be released in the coming weeks.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce on Thursday released a statement saying the beaches and businesses are open and safe to visit. The Chamber said it's working with local businesses on a campaign to encourage residents and visitors to take precautions and follow CDC guidelines.

"We just respectfully ask everyone, local residents and our visitors to proactively do their part to help limit the spread of the virus," the statement said. "Some of the health guidelines may be inconvenient, but they will save lives and help ensure the long-term recovery of the Grand Strand."