59 test positive for COVID-19 at Skyview Rehab and Nursing in Page County

The Lord Fairfax Health District confirmed Sunday that 59 residents at

Skyview Rehab and Nursing in Page County have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, they stated that not everyone who has tested positive has developed symptoms. Several initially sent to hospitals have been able to return to the facility.

The Virginia Department of Health/The Lord Fairfax Health District said they are continuing to assist with and monitor response to the COVID-19 outbreak this facility.

Staff and leadership from Skyview and its corporate affiliates have also been partners in responding to the outbreak, along with Valley Health System, the government and people of Page County and the town of Luray.

The release states these partners are communicating on a daily basis to ensure an effective response to this outbreak.

The staff at Skyview said they will continue to provide compassionate care to all the residents, and they are coordinating closely with Valley Health when a higher level of care is needed.

The Health Department stated the support of the community for the residents and for caretakers has been heartwarming. The community has rallied to assist with supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), food and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade this past weekend.

“We’re encouraged that as of the time of this writing, there have been no deaths in the facility,” said Lord Fairfax Health Director Dr. Colin Greene, “but we must caution that we are very early in the course of this outbreak, and that it is not uncommon for elderly patients with COVID-19 to have mild symptoms for several days before developing much more severe disease, some of which may lead to death. For this reason, all involved are paying very close attention to events at the facility.”

*Provided by and with permission of Skyview Rehab and Nursing and the Valley Health System. No additional information on residents of the facility is being provided at this time. Family members inquiring about loved ones in the facility should call (540) 743-4571 and ask to speak with Charleen Pettit, who will be able to provide a daily status update. General questions about COVID-19 disease should be directed to the Page County Health Department at (540) 743-6529, the LFHD information line at (540) 771-3992, or the VDH line at (877) ASK-VDH3.

