6 dead from New Zealand volcano as helpers describe horror

Police say a person injured in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand has died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the death toll to six.

Six people have died as a result of the White Island eruption. Authorities believe another eight bodies remain on the island but say it’s too dangerous to recover them. (Source: Twitter/Michael Schade/CNN)

About 30 people remain hospitalized after Monday’s eruption, many of them suffering severe burns.

Authorities believe another eight bodies remain on White Island but they say it’s too dangerous to recover them.

Survivors of a powerful volcanic eruption in New Zealand ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns, say those who first helped them.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.