6 people killed in wrong-way crash on Georgia interstate

Authorities say six people including three children have been killed in a head-on collision on a Georgia interstate. Liberty County sheriff's officials say the crash happened early Sunday on Interstate 95.

Liberty County sheriff’s deputy Lt. Jason Colvin says officers received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of I-95. He says deputies were headed there when the crash was reported in the Midway area.

WSAV-TV reports that deputies arrived to find that a crash had occurred between the Lexus and an SUV. There were no survivors.