626 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across West Virginia

As of 10:30 a.m. on April 13, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 626 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

A total of 16,655 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 16,029 negative results, 626 positive results, and nine confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The ninth death due to COVID-19 was confirmed at the same time as the updated case totals. According to the DHHR, the patient was a 69-year-old man in Ohio County

“We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

It comes out to 3.76% of people tested for the virus receiving positive results.

However, testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Local cases

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case on March 31 and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case on April 1.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

WHSV has repeatedly reached out to the company that community members identified as the Pendleton County patient's employer, but has received no response.

By that Thursday, a second positive case was confirmed in Hardy County as well.

As of April 13, Grant County has one confirmed case as well.

Many people in our West Virginia counties face serious obstacles to getting a test, however, with some essential workers in Hardy County needing to travel an hour to somewhere where they can get tested.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (97)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (22)

Fayette (2)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (4)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (28)

Jackson (29)

Jefferson (49)

Kanawha (86)

Lewis (2)

Logan (8)

Marion (38)

Marshall (6)

Mason (9)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (5)

Mingo (1)

Monongalia (82)

Monroe (1)

Morgan (6)

Nicholas (2)

Ohio (25)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (12)

Raleigh (5)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (4)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3),

Upshur (3)

Wayne (18)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (18)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

