6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Idaho Tuesday

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Boise, Idaho Tuesday evening just before 6 pm. This is the strongest earthquake to hit the state of Idaho in nearly 40 years,

Many people that felt the earthquake said it lasted anywhere from 20-30 seconds.

Many aftershocks have also been reported. At least 40 aftershocks with one being a 4.6 magnitude about 30 minutes after the initial quake were reported.

The USGS predicts there’s a 1 percent chance of another aftershock that is stronger than the initial earthquake over the next week. More minor earthquakes are expected in the coming days.

Some damage was reported close to the epicenter in Challis, Idaho which included the structure of a church. One person that was close to the epicenter described the feeling as “like a herd of rhinos running through the house.”

Just two weeks ago, Utah registered a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.