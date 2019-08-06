68th annual Bergton Fair begins Tuesday

It's fair season in the Valley. On Tuesday, the 68th annual Bergton Fair kicks off.

Organizers spent Monday setting up in order to be ready with food, music, rides and much more this week.

Fair president Sharon Lantz tells WHSV you won't find any fair like it.

"Our theme for years has been the biggest little fair anywhere," Lantz said. "We're even recognized over the state for being a small fair but drawing in a big crowd. So we're the biggest little fair anywhere."

The fair runs from Tuesday, August 6 through Saturday, August 10.