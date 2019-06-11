7 taken to hospital after ammonia leak at Cargill plant

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue officials say seven people were taken to the hospital after an ammonia leak at a poultry plant on Tuesday.

Chief Jeremy Holloway says crews responded to Cargill for a report of an ammonia leak. He says when they arrived, they found that staff had been able to contain the leak to one of the rooms.

Holloway says seven people were taken to Sentara RMH for trouble breathing. He says there were no significant injuries.

Cargill is back in full operation.