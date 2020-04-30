7-year-old boy recovering after being shot in hunting accident in West Virginia

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in a hunting accident in Mercer County Tuesday.

According to a post on West Virginia Natural Resources Police's Facebook page, officers found the juvenile and his 20-year-old brother with gunshot wounds.

NRP officials say the brothers were hunting a section of Camp Creek that borders some private property when they encountered a family acquaintance hunting the same area.

On a heavily forested ridge mixed with White Oaks and Pines, the acquaintance mistook movement of the boys as a turkey and fired at the boys, according to NRP.

The 7-year-old boy was airlifted to CAMC where he is recovering, NRP officials said. His brother was treated at the scene.

NRP officials say the shooter assisted in the first aid and rescue of the boys and has been cooperative during the investigation.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources asks that you make "safety your first concern while outdoors, your wellbeing and the wellbeing of the ones you love depend on it."