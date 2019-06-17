71-year-old Virginia man wanted for leading police on high-speed chases

Virginia State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 71-year-old man who led authorities on two high-speed chases.

Willie Junnie Elmore, 71, is believed by authorities to be staying in Pittsylvania or Halifax County.

State Police said Elmore is wanted on multiple charges stemming from two high-speed chases that were discontinued by police due to Elmore's erratic driving.

Elmore is also wanted by the Danville Police Department for felony shoplifting (third offense) and felony failure to appear.

Police say Elmore is known to drive a black, two-door 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, with license plate number UUL-8175, and he is known to frequent the Danville area.

Elmore does not have a driver's license and does not pose a danger to the public unless he is driving a vehicle, police said.

Anyone who has information on Elmore's whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at (434)-432-7287.