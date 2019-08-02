720,000 bottle caps: Teacher is collecting one for each Civil War death

A West Virginia teacher is creating a new way for his students to learn about the cost of the United States Civil War.

Phil Caskey, a teacher at Westwood Middle School in Westover and the 2016 recipient of American Battlefield Trust's Teacher of the Year award, is collecting bottle caps.

How many, you ask? 720,000.

Each bottle cap collected represents a life lost during the Civil War. Currently, Mr. Caskey has over 400,000 bottle caps collected.

He says he got the idea a few years ago from a Holocaust project involving pop-taps, and his fascination with the Civil War and teaching has led him to collect bottle caps ever since. He uses these bottle caps to quantify just how costly the Civil War was during his teachings.

"Well, I wanted to do a quantification study to see and to kind of show our students and our community what the casualties and the cost of war actually look like." Caskey said. "So, if you had 720,000, what does that number actually look like? 719,000 is just as important as 720,000. And by personalizing it and showing this, it hopefully will be a real opener..."

When he reaches 740,000 bottle caps, he plans on using them to build some kind of memorial; but as of now, he wants the community to decide just what that memorial should be.

Mr. Caskey says he has received donations from as far away as Maine and Alabama. If you would like to donate, Mr. Caskey says you can bring them to Westwood Middle School and drop them off at the office.

Copyright 2019 WDTV. All rights reserved.