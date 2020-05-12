75 residents recover from COVID-19 at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg

It's been more than 40 days since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg and staff said they are now on the road of recovery.

Credit: WHSV

Officials at the facility said since the start of April 22 residents died from the coronavirus and 75 have recovered.

Richie McAlevy, Regional Vice President of Clinical Services for Accordius Health, said there are no signs of active infections at the facility.

He said now staff is working with who have long-term effects from the virus and are beginning to loosen some restrictions on residents.

"We've already done some limited things with those like residents can come outside their room with a mask to do some work with physical therapy, or are going to get a shower in the shower room," McAlevy said. "So I think we'll sort of evolve one step at a time."

Officials at Accordius said they are taking the lift of restrictions slow and are looking at what is best for the community and residents.

McAlevy said they are also working with residents to make sure they are feeling comfortable and have now allowed outside food to come into the building.

Visitation restrictions are still in effect and the small changes made to the facility's procedures are still in accordance with CDC guidelines.

McAlevy said most residents are still restricted to their rooms but by the end of this week, they hope to allow minimum amounts of movement. Social distancing measures will still take place and residents must wear personal protective equipment.

A total of 81 residents and 12 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus when Virginia's nursing home task force helped provide point prevalence testing in April, testing everyone there on a single day.

Staff said they plan to hold a celebration of life late this month in honor of the 22 residents who died due to COVID-19.