8 people killed in Virginia crashes over Memorial Day weekend

With traffic down this Memorial Day weekend, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fatal crashes on Virginia's roads were lower too – although one is one too many.

According to Virginia State Police, preliminary reports indicate eight people were killed in crashes across Virginia during the four-day holiday weekend.

That's compared to 11 deaths in the same time period in 2019.

Of the eight people killed this year, police say two were riding motorcycles and one was a pedestrian.

The fatal crashes happened in the city of Virginia Beach and the counties of Caroline, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Prince William, Rockingham, Southampton and Sussex.

One of the fatal motorcycle crashes was in Rockingham County; the other was in Pittsylvania County.

The pedestrian, who was pushing a bicycle when he was struck and killed, was in Sussex County.

Police say, overall, they responded to 480 total crashes during the Memorial Day weekend.

"Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend. Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors.”

Even with reduced traffic as many people stayed home to limit the spread of COVID-19, troopers cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, state police cited 2,548 reckless drivers and arrested 75 drivers for DUI, so those numbers were comparable.

Also cited were 2,469 speeders and 224 seat belt violations. Police assisted 1,460 drivers with disabled vehicles.

"Considering that traffic was much less than what we normally see on this particular holiday weekend, it is very concerning to have only reduced the death toll by three in comparison to the past two years,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “As Virginia continues to gradually re-open through the Governor’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan and more motorists return to the highways, it is imperative that Virginians make traffic safety a priority.”

Every year, Virginia State Police step up enforcement during the Memorial Day weekend as part of Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.