Doctors say 8-year-old boy is their hero after he donates entire piggy bank

We all know giving a little bit of help during these times goes a long way, and an 8-year-old boy from Woodstock showed his support by creating a fund for patients at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

Noah's parents said their son knows how the world is being affected by COVID-19 and he said he just wanted to help.

Noah Ryman was saving money in his piggy bank to buy a new Lego set.

"Minecraft Legos are my favorite," Noah said.

Gabrielle Ryman, Noah's mom, said earlier this month, Noah brought his piggy bank to his parents one night after dinner just to count out what he had saved.

When Noah found out he had a total of $7.87, he told his parents he wanted to help sick people at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

So Noah made a card and sent his life savings to Tammy Gasper, Vice President of SMH. Gasper said when she received the card and money, she couldn't help but tear up.

"I've been in health care for almost 25 years and this was the kindest act I've ever experienced," Gasper said. "It brought tears to everyone's eyes and it humbled us and made us realize, 'yeah, this is why we're here.'"

To show their appreciation, the hospital and first responders from around Shenandoah County held a parade outside Noah's home to show he was their hero for being so kind.

Hospital staff also decided to match Noah's donation bringing it up to $3,000 and naming it Noah's Piggy Bank Fund.

Gasper presented Noah with a thank you yard sign with messages written on it from hospital staff and a large check showing the amount donated.

The fund will be used for the SMH Foundation's indigent care fund, which offsets the cost of prescriptions and medical supplies for patients in need of financial assistance.

