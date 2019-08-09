84th annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention unites musicians across the world

This week marks the 84th annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention in Galax.

(Source: WDBJ)

It spans the entirety of Felts Park. Each year, thousands of musicians across the world gather to hear some of that old-time country music, including people like Eddie Bond.

“I grew up all around music and my family all played music. It just kinda grows in your blood when you grow up around it, I think,” Bond said.

He calls himself a ‘mountain fiddler.' He’s been a musician for over 40 years. Bond said traditional country music is just this: all stringed instruments with the fiddle in the lead.

“In an old-time band, it takes everybody working together to produce the right kind of sound and you can learn a lot of lessons from that too,” Bond said.

Now, he is a music teacher at Grayson County High School. He brought some of his students to the festival on Wednesday.

“I try to instill in my students that this is part of their heritage and they should be proud of it, and it seems to work,” he said.

It’s a musical heritage that’s had a home in Galax for over 84 years.

“It also gives an opportunity for all of these musicians from all around the country and the world to get together and have a reunion,” said Moose Lodge 733 Governor Larry Grabman. “It brings people in from all over the world and also helps us raise the money that we need to support the different charity functions that the lodge takes part in.”

Bond said the festival reminds him of when he was a little kid and he would come with his grandfather.

“You kinda feel that connection when you come to Galax to all of the great ones that have come here over the years,” he said. “There’s been a lot of great music played here at this old park. My favorite thing about playing music is always the people that I meet because people who love music, you have something in common with them and you always feel that common bond and they’re always good people.”

The festival continues through Saturday.