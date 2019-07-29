8th Annual Dayton Muddler looking for more volunteers

This Saturday, local organizations and community members will compete in the 8th Annual Dayton Muddler.

Race participants will receive a custom Dayton Muddler shirt.

The race is a 4-mile muddy adventure course with a variety of obstacles, such as walls, bucket carries, and, of course, mud.

Mike Betts, the marketing and events coordinator for Dayton, says they are still looking for more volunteers for the event.

"We have hundreds of volunteers that have traditionally helped, we still need many many more volunteers even on the course. Even if you're standing there and you're telling people 'go on, move on', that's exciting," said Betts.

Betts says there are new and exciting obstacles, including a surprise ending for the course.

This year, proceeds from the race will benefit the Boulder Crest Retreat, which provides for military veterans who suffer from PTSD.

Currently, there are over 900 participants registered for the race with even more spots to fill.

