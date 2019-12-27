9 shot, 3 dead in Richmond since Christmas Eve

It's been a violent holiday week in the City of Richmond, with nine people shot, three of them killed, in a matter of just days.

The latest shooting happened in the 3300 block of Bunch Place in the Creighton Court community just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Arriving officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. Medics transported the victim to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Since Christmas Eve, nine people have been shot in the city, with three killed.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Prior to the Creighton Court shooting was one in Gilpin Court on Christmas night, shortly before 11 p.m. The two victims were identified Thursday as 40-year-old Antoine Dickens and 25-year-old Marquise Dudley. Their bodies were discovered near Saint Paul Street.

So far, police do not have a suspect description for their killings.

Earlier Christmas morning, a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom left one dead. Kenneth Lawson, 37, died in a restaurant near the intersection of 18th and East Main Streets.

“I was upstairs watching TV, and I looked out of the window and the guy standing went down. Right then, I knew something had happened,” a witness said.

A man and woman were both left with life-threatening injuries, while another woman who was shot is expected to be okay. The witness WWBT spoke to said he heard seven to eight shots.

And then on Christmas Eve, two people were shot on the city’s southside. It happened along Fernbrook Drive, just before 6 p.m. Police say two victims were rushed to the hospital where one of them is fighting to survive. Witnesses said they heard around 15 shots fired.

