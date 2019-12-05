'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC at 7 p.m. Thursday

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is scheduled to air Thursday night on WHSV-TV3.

The one-hour special, a holiday classic that is a must-watch for many families to feel like it's really the Christmas season, will air at 7 p.m. on ABC.

In the special, Charlie Brown is discouraged by the materialism he sees at Christmas and sets out to find the true meaning, with the aid of Linus.

The hour will also include a series of Christmas-themed cartoon stories called "Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales." They're based on the work of creator Charles Schulz.

Not sure what channel ABC is on for your cable provider or over-the-air antenna? You can find our channel guide, which breaks down our channel numbers by provider, at whsv.com/connect.

