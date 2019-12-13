A Christmas Wonderland returns to Waynesboro to support local youth

The Christmas Wonderland has returned for the second year at Waynesboro's Camp LIGHT.

There are light shows, Christmas crafts and plenty of chances to take pictures.

All of the proceeds go to Camp LIGHT, which supports children with special needs and at-risk youth.

"Sometimes you think you're teaching them, but they're teaching you," Scott Balsley, Executive Director of Creative Works Farm and Camp LIGHT, said. "To see them try something new and challenge themselves and make new friends, it's a lot of fun to watch."

Camp LIGHT wants to make the Christmas Wonderland its largest annual fundraiser.

They hope to eventually raise enough money to allow kids to stay overnight, so kids from across the country can join in on the fun.

The Christmas Wonderland only has a few more dates left.


