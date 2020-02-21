A budget to increase sheriff's salaries by 3 percent defeated by state Senate

A budget amendment that would increase salaries at sheriff's offices across Virginia was defeated on the commonwealth's Senate floor.

The amendment would have provided millions of dollars to elected sheriff's and its staff across the commonwealth.

More than 9 million dollars would have been provided the first year.

On social media, some senators werespeculating the reason the bill was not passed. Some claim law enforcement officers said to different committees they would not enforce laws related to gun control measures.

"I don't think sheriffs have said they're not going to enforce laws. I think what sheriffs have said is that they're going to uphold the Constitution. That's what I think sheriffs have said and I think that's being twisted," Carter.

Sheriff Carter added that he was disappointed to see some of what's circulating on social media.

"When you get elected to political office, it shouldn't be personal and it appears to me and what I'm seeing on social media through Facebook and Twitter that apparently this issue has gotten personal for some people. So it's very disappointing," Carter said.