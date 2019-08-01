A civil rights exhibit is set to open in the same building as the last Confederate capitol

After hosting a temporary civil rights exhibit, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History has decided to make it a permanent part of their museum.

The museum is in the same building that was once the last capitol of the Confederacy and a 'whites only' library during the Jim Crow era.

Now, the building will be the home for an exhibit highlighting the struggle for civil rights.

"It's meant to inspire, it's meant to say, 'look where we were and now look where we are,' do we still have more work to do? Absolutely," said museum Educational and Technical Director Wenn Harold.

Harold says while the temporary exhibit was open, it quickly became the most visited and powerful exhibit at the museum.

"They actually leave changed, I've seen some people leave this exhibit crying."

The museum is full of artifacts and rare photos from civil rights events in Danville, including a hose believed to be used in "Bloody Monday" and a picture at High Street Baptist Church the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of his most famous speeches.

"A lot of times when police officers would see a camera, they would either destroy it or arrest you," said Harold.

The museum is planning to host a grand opening celebration on August 10th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be free to the public.

