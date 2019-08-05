A county in the Valley is awarded for successful recycling program

Page County has received a Virginia Association of Counties (VACO) Achievement Award for 2019, thanks to its recycling program.

There were 26 recipients of the award in 2019, out of 96 submissions. The county's submission called "Recycling Challenges in Today's Market" talked about Page County's success with its recycling.

Jeff Blevins, the solid waste operations manager for Page County, said that he thought it would be a good idea to submit the successful program, and is humbled that it won.

"It's going to be a tool we can use to help educate the public more, you know, show them what we're doing. A lot of people, they use the bins that we have sitting out, but they really don't think we're recycling, but we are. It's actually being put back into another product somewhere, somehow," said Blevins.

Page County's program is so successful because they recently purchased a baler, which allows the county to bale its own products, which are then picked up and taken to other facilities.

Blevins said the baler allows for better pricing for recycling, and it cut the cost in half, which made recycling profitable for the county.

According to the Page County Material Analysis Report by Material, in the year 2018, the net profit from recycling was $18,764, but in 2019, it was $36,510 after adding the baler.

In FY2018, Page County's cost to recycle was $33,741.

In the first six months of FY2019, the cost sat at just $5,483.

"It's really helped our recycling rate for one. You know, we're mandated to do 25%, I think last year we reported 46%," said Blevins.

He said the county would like to help other areas in the Shenandoah Valley that are struggling with recycling costs to implement similar processes, especially after Sonoco Recycling stopped accepting co-mingled plastics. That change led Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County to end recycling collection of all plastic and send glass to the landfill as cover material, and caused Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to only #1 and #2 plastics.

Page County has also benefited from partnerships with multiple vendors, including Curb Star Recycling, Valley Paper, and RDS Virginia, out of Roanoke.

