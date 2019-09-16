A growing problem: Shenandoah cemetery overrun with grass and weeds

A cemetery in the town of Shenandoah has people with loved ones buried there angry over its care.

Roundabush said she has called trying the cemetery's owner at different times of the day on different days of the week, but has reached nothing but the voicemail.

Carl Pence's mother-in-law died recently, so it was a bit of a surprise when he realized he already needed to mow around her gravestone.

"It shouldn't be like this. It should be taken care of," Pence said. "It's been pretty much like this most of the summer."

Pence said it'd be nice to see the owner of the graveyard keep it clean.

"Mow it up. I don't know who's doing it, but whoever is doing it is not doing a very good job," Pence said.

He is not alone in having to mow around the gravestone of a loved one. There are other plots that have been mowed, but the majority of the grass in the cemetery is above knee-height.

It is not just people like Pence who have taken notice. The town of Shenandoah has its eye on the cemetery too.

Town manager Juanita Roundabush said calls to the graveyard's owner have had the same result as when WHSV tried to contact the owner: calls go straight to voicemail.

After mailing a letter, the town is now waiting for a response. If there is no response, the town could contract the graveyard to be mowed and bill the owner.

No one is quite sure what happened to the cemetery's upkeep. If no one takes a weed whacker to it, the problem could grow to be six feet above ground.

"I don't know what's going on, why come, they're neglecting it like this," Pence said. "I'd like to see them take care of it, keep it up."