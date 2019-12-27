A look at the stories that made the Shenandoah Valley smile in 2019

Here is a look back at some of the most heartwarming, most inspirational, most awe-inspiring, most joy-giving, most feel-good stories that our WHSV reporters had the honor of covering in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond in 2019:

1) Diego's Dreams come true — Thanks to your help sharing his story, Diego Hernandez, battling a terminal condition, got to meet his heroes.

2) How a lost dog was found two days after a massive fire — Days after a 5-alarm fire destroyed a Harrisonburg apartment building, Rebel the dog was found still alive amid the debris.

3) Kindergarten class takes field trip to visit classmate who suffered a stroke — After suffering a stroke, Luke Guinn couldn't be at school. So his school came to him.

4) WV schools unite to support Petersburg High School after fire destroys field house — When Petersburg High School lost their field house to a fire just before the final game of their football season, schools from all around West Virginia chipped in supplies to support them.

5) Augusta County woman meets birth family at reunion — After decades of searching, an Augusta County woman was able to meet her birth family.

6) Rockingham County woman writes children's book about family's rescue pup — A Rockingham County woman turned her family's story of rescuing a stray dog into a children's book.

7) Man leaps into West Virginia river to save baby bear from drowning — Meet Eli Barkley, who jumped into action during a fishing trip to save a baby bear from drowning.

8) Couple donates CuddleCot to give grieving families the gift of time — Todd and Jackie Campbell made sure their stillborn son's legacy will live on to let other grieving parents in our area have more time to say goodbye.

9) Wellness Coalition looks to award scholarships to individuals with disabilities — Meet Daniel Barnhart, who isn't letting spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy stop him from taking up boxing.

10) Valley mom brings water self-rescue skills for children to the community — Meet Ashley Beahm, who made it her personal mission to help prevent drowning deaths in children 4 years old and younger.

11) Bridge dedicated to fallen Broadway firefighter — Captain Anthony Whetzel's memory lives on through a Broadway bridge dedicated in his name.

12) Dayton woman uses love of Dr. Pepper to take recycling to a new level — Debby Benkert turned her love of Dr. Pepper into a recycling masterpiece.

13) Harrisonburg man bikes 200 miles to raise money for kidney disease — A Harrisonburg man whose son's life was saved by a kidney transplant biked hundreds of miles so the same could happen for others.

14) JMU holds Dance for Parkinson's classes — JMU's School of Theater and Dance offered a special series of classes for people diagnosed with Parkinson's.

15) Local volunteers drive cancer patients to treatment — Meet the people who volunteer their time to drive people fighting cancer in the Shenandoah Valley to their treatments.

16) Dog trapped in apartment fire reunited with his owner hours later — After more than 5 hours of not knowing whether his dog had survived a fire, Daniel Hernandez was reunited with Echo, found curled up in a bathtub.

17) Local woman donates hats to cancer patients in memory of late daughter — To honor the life of her daughter, a Harrisonburg woman crochets hundreds of hats for cancer patients.

18) Harrisonburg barber gives free haircuts to the homeless for the holidays — The owner of a Harrisonburg barber shop gave dozens of free haircuts to the homeless for the holidays.

