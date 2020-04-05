A look at two April 1952 tornadoes that touched down in the Valley

On April 5 1952, a mini tornado outbreak occurred on the East Coast. A total of 10 tornadoes touched down on April 5th, 1952.

This tornado outbreak included 3 in Maryland, 3 in Pennsylvania, 2 in Virginia, 1 in New Jersey, and 1 in North Carolina. The two tornadoes that touched down in Virginia both touched down in the Valley.

The Augusta County tornado touched down near Harriston and only was on the ground for a mile. It did injure two people and caused $25,000 in damage. The two injured were a father and his son who took cover in a hay barn that had its roof collapse. The tornado was classified as a F2. (113-157 mph)

The Rockingham County tornado touched down near Massanutten and was also a F2. It was on the ground for 5 miles and caused a quarter million dollars in damage. This tornado killed thousands of turkeys. Several barns were blown over and some rooftops were blown off houses.