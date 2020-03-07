A look back at the 1962 Ash Wednesday snowstorm

The Shenandoah Valley has certainly seen its share of snowstorms. The most recent was the blizzard of 2016.

The worst storm on record, though, is the Ash Wednesday storm of 1962. This storm was a slow-moving, powerful Nor'easter.

It started snowing on Monday, March 5th, and didn't stop until Wednesday, March 7th.

Roads completely shut down, and thousands of people were stranded.

Dale Enterprise, the weather station just outside of Harrisonburg, set a new record of 27" of snow for a single day.

Big Meadows in the National Park set two state records: 33 inches of snow in 24 hours, and the greatest storm snowfall, at 42" .

That single storm total record was broken in the blizzard of 1996, and the new record is 48″.