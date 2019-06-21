A preview of the 2019 Harrisonburg Police Foundation Adventure Race

On Saturday, the Harrisonburg Police Department will hold its 019 adventure race at the Harper- Presgrave Training Grounds.

The adventure race program consists of three challenges for people of all skill levels including a 5K timed race with obstacles, a SWAT obstacle course and a remembrance walk honoring fallen officers.

Chief Eric English of the Harrisonburg Police Department said all HPD units will be represented with displays and demonstrations and to interact with the community.

"We'll have many different units out," said English. "You'll see our K9s, our SWAT team, our community resource officers. Anytime that we have an opportunity to converse with the public and get them to understand what you're doing as an agency is a great thing."

HPD will also hold an open house which includes food, music, and activities for kids.

The proceeds from the race will go toward projects for the Harrisonburg Police Foundation.