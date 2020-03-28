A walk through town: Families, coronavirus and togetherness

The closings and quarantines prompted by the coronavirus outbreak have given some families more time together.

In communities around the country, parents and children who find themselves stuck at home together are walking, biking and playing outside.

In the Richmond suburb of Glen Allen, Virginia, neighborhoods and parks that are normally deserted on weekdays are now filled with parents and children getting outdoors.

All of this togetherness and free time has been a silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak for many middle-class and affluent families, but hasn't provided the same opportunities for working-class families, hourly workers and single parents.