A year after the racist photo scandal, Virginia's governor has strong approval

A year ago, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam found himself in the middle of a scandal. It came after a racist photo from his medical school yearbook emerged and dozens were calling on him to resign.

According to a recent Wason Center for Public Policy poll. | Credit: WHSV

Now, Northam is leading the first Democratic majority in more than two decades.

However, last year at the time, it was unclear if the governor would remain in office.

Beth Daisey, the chair of the Staunton Democratic Party, said she was devastated and angry when the photo emerged. She said at the time, the photo caused division in the committee with some believing he should resign, but not all.

However, Daisey said she hoped it would bring positive change.

"I am pleased with the way that it has gone and I was hopeful that it would have that kind of an effect and it's really good that it has," Daisey said.

Since last February, Northam has announced a slew of equity initiatives, including establishing an African American advisory board, an employment equity initiative, bringing in the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion and committing to repealing racially discriminatory language in Virginia law.

Daisey said she thinks the changes are important and wonders what could have happened.

"I don't know that he would have taken the route that he has if that negative press had not come out about him."

Currently, Northam's approval rating is around 52 percent, according to a December poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy.