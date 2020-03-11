AAA: Travel vendors adjusting policies due to ongoing coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus has become the biggest threat to air travel since the 9/11 attacks and travel companies are making changes.

Delta, American and United Airlines have all announced they’re slashing flights and freezing hiring.

Delta said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the U.S.

Meanwhile, Richmond International Airport is still operating normally despite the ongoing concerns about coronavirus.

However, some passengers have said their planes looked a bit different.

"There was no one on the plane virtually,” said Tresscott Annasingh, of Jamaica. “The plane was empty."

“About a third less than usual,” said Rita Randolph, who is visiting family. “They had a lot of empty seats."

Randolph said when she booked her flight months ago to visit her daughter, the seating arrangement look a bit different than what she experienced Tuesday.

"When we arranged for our travel we didn't have a lot of options," she said.

Many airlines are experiencing significant changes as a result of the ongoing concerns about coronavirus. People are canceling flights and or rescheduling them.

Delta and American are the latest to cut flights and freeze hiring as the outbreak dents travel demand.

But it's not just air travel; cruise lines are also feeling the impacts.

“We are finding that many many vendors are changing their policies, their itineraries, perhaps changing cancellation penalties, rebooking penalties, allowing credits for folks because obviously they want the business in the future as well,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Martha Meade.

Meade said while it's always important to purchase travel insurance, now is also the time to go back to make sure you understand what it covers.

“Every single policy is different,” Meade said. “They have different restrictions, exceptions.”

For folks who still decide to travel, airlines and other methods of transportation have increased proper hygiene protocol.

"Everything was clean,” Randolphs said. “There were plenty of containers of liquid soap. Everyone seemed to be washing their hands. That was more than normal."

"I'm walking with my hand sanitizer,” Annasingh said. “So whenever I eat or touch anything I try to keep my hands clean. I'm not wearing a mask; I don't like that idea.”

Delta officials said fear of travel is felt most sharply among people over 55, and it’s worse on the West Coast than the East Coast.