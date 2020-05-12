AAA offering free roadside assistance to healthcare workers and first responders

AAA is offering free roadside assistance to health care workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from AAA Mid-Atlantic, their plan to "offer local heroes a little peace of mind as they work to keep our communities safe and healthy" applies whether the workers are AAA members or not.

The free assistance can include tire changes, lockout service, fuel delivery, jump starts, and battery replacement (with installation free of charge, but battery costs will reflect current member pricing and taxes).

“Health care professionals and first responders on the frontline are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Martha Meade, Manager, Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “They put themselves at risk every day, so AAA wants to make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

To use the free roadside assistance, health care workers and first responders don't need to be AAA members. They can learn more at the AAA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Workers and First Responders Roadside Assistance website.

To get roadside assistance, workers can call 1-855-328-9090.

The order for free roadside assistance is effective through the end of May.

In addition, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering health care workers and first responders a 50% off deal if they sign up to become AAA members, with 50% off primary dues and one free associate, 0% off a second associate and $5 off annual renewal through the end of 2020. Anyone interested can call 1-844-945-0620.

“We appreciate the tireless dedication of our health care workers and first responders who are steadfastly doing their jobs during this challenging time,” said Meade. “Our teams are actively helping these heroes so that their vehicles are ready when they need them.”