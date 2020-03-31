AAA provides tips to protect your car while it's parked longer than usual

With millions of people staying at home in compliance with state-level 'Stay at Home' orders due to COVID-19, AAA is providing some tips for people who have parked their vehicles and don't plan on driving for a while.

Leaving a vehicle parked for a long time without running it can actually be one of the worst things for a car, so here are AAA's recommendations for parked vehicles:



Battery Boost. If possible, use a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. The Battery Tender should remain connected to the stored vehicle.

Fuel Stabilizer. If gas is going to sit in the vehicle’s tank for more than a few months, particularly gasoline that contains ethanol, AAA recommends using a treatment designed for fuel stabilization such as STA-BIL®. Anyone can do this, and it is as simple as fueling up a vehicle. Fill the gas tank to help minimize condensation and drive the car for five to ten miles to ensure that the stabilized fuel circulates throughout the fuel system.

Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure to each tire to help prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.

Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.

No Parking Brake. Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.

For people who are driving, though, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped below $2 per gallon for the first time since 2016.

The average is $1.99 nationally, and in Virginia, it's $1.84, with drivers able to find gas for less than $1.75 at 25% of gas stations.

Drivers in Cumberland, Buckingham, Patrick, Carroll, and Grayson counties, along with the cities of Galax and Danville, are seeing average gas prices of $1.50 or less. In Cumberland County, the average gas price is $1.18 as of Tuesday.

AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April.

The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to $20/bbl – a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56/bbl with the national pump price average at $2.63.

“AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping across the Commonwealth as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “While demand is diminishing, COVID-19 is not disrupting the U.S. gasoline supply.”

In fact, the U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said they would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.