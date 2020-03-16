AARP Foundation Tax-Aid services canceled until further notice

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services have been canceled until further notice.

Sites around the country shut down to protect volunteers and taxpayers.

Volunteers at the Price Rotary Center in Harrisonburg have been providing free tax aid to senior citizens and low-income people for the past few weeks.

Norma Sheap, a Harrisonburg site coordinator and volunteer, said even though services are suspended, they've helped many people so far this tax season.

"We generally slow down, so I think we've helped more people than we're going to miss, definitely," Sheap said. "Our numbers have been pretty good, so we've helped probably over 225 people."

Sheap said AARP will re-evaluate the coronavirus situation at the end of the month to determine if services will still be suspended.