AARP Smart Driving Course keeps older adults comfortable on the roads

AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation's largest classroom driver safety course, designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. The course is designed to bring participants up to date on what's new in the world of driving.

The course teaches older adults everything from the effects of medication on driving to proper use of safety belts, air bags, anti-lock brakes and new technology found in cars today.

"When a lot of people started driving in the senior generation, we didn't have turn lanes, we didn't have interactive stoplights, we didn't have a lot of the technology that we have today," said Kati Mole, AARP Driver Safety Course instructor.

Both Rockingham and Augusta County offer the course about four times a year.

When you take the AARP Smart Driver course, you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. Most insurance companies in Virginia will accept the smart driver certificate.