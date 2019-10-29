ACA open enrollment begins November 1

Lois Caliri has worked as a Marketplace Navigator since 2015.

We caught up with her Friday afternoon at the Forest Library, where she was trying to spread the word about some important dates for consumers who sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

"Open enrollment begins November 1," Caliri said, "and it ends December 15, so there's a short window."

For more information, you can visit the official website, www.healthcare.gov, but Caliri and other navigators are available to help guide consumers through the process for free.

And she is encouraging them to pay close attention to letters they receive from the marketplace or their insurance company, and consider their options, even if they intend to renew their coverage.

"They will be getting their automatic renewal letters," Caliri said, "and I strongly encourage them to review the new plans, because they may find one that better benefits their needs."

More than 328,000 Virginians have signed up for insurance through the federal marketplace. More than 23,000 live in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

And with a December 15 deadline looming, Caliri offers another bit of advice: try not to wait until the last minute to enroll.

