AMBER Alert issued for Warren County boy considered in extreme danger

An AMBER Alert was issued just after midnight on Thursday morning for an abducted toddler in Warren County believed to be in extreme danger.

According to Virginia State Police, Raequon Alan Ashby is a white two-year-old with curly, brown hair and blue eyes. He is 1'9 in height and weighs 25 lbs. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a light-blue "Paw Patrol" shirt with a dark collar and red and black light-up "Paw Patrol" shows.

State police said he was believed to have been abducted by Jashar R. Ashby, 21, with brown eyes. Although not pictured, Ashby is known to have blonde dreadlocks. He's 5'10 in height and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a purple camouflage shirt.

Police located an abandoned vehicle the two were believed to be traveling when they were last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal.

Anyone with information concerning the child, the adult Ashby should immediately call 911 or the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 540-635-4128 or #77 on a cell.

