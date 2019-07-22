AMBER Alert issued for missing West Virginia girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old West Virginia girl who police say is in extreme danger.

According to West Virginia State Police, 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen at 785 Husky Highway in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 6.

She is believed to have been abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, also known as Trey.

Trey may be driving a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

Scritchfield is described as a 4-year-old white girl standing 3-feet tall and weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing summer attire. Police have no description beyond that of her clothing.

Hetrick III is described as a 26-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 9-inches and weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information about Gracelynn's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850, your local 911, or *SP on a cell phone.

