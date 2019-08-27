ANICIRA Adoption Center hosts donation drive for pet food pantry

In an effort to reduce the number of cats and dogs that go hungry or are dropped off at their local animal shelter, ANICIRA has created a program to help. The decade-long program is open for people who need financial assistance, offering pet food for residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

"We help probably about 75 families on a monthly basis. We calculated that out and it comes to roughly 700 animals that we are assisting on a monthly basis. Thanks to donations from local businesses, thanks to donations from the community, we're able to maintain this and be able to help as many families as we can," said Dan Chavez, the operations coordinator for the ANICIRA Adoption Center.

Chavez said the goal is to help keep pets in the home and out of shelters.

"We know that sometimes you can come across some hard times, it can be difficult. We are here to help supply our pets and make sure that they are happy and healthy that they have food in a loving area," said Chavez.

Once approved, the applicant will be eligible for free pet food for a period of six months until the owner can get back on their feet.

Applicants must also provide proof that their pet is spayed or neutered. The surgery and vaccines may be offered at no charge for pets of qualified individuals.

To donate pet and food supplies, you can visit the adoption center or veterinary clinic during their ongoing donation drive. They are specifically asking for dry dog and cat food.

The pet food pantry is open the second Saturday of each month between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

