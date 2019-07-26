ANICIRA Adoption Center unveils new play yard

With help from local donors, the ANICIRA Adoption Center raised over $7,000 to build a new interactive play yard. Alison Klekamp, the center's new adoption manager, said the yard will not only give the dogs a place to play, but will improve their behavior.

"When you improve their welfare, they're going to do more adopter friendly behaviors. As we all know, behavior is closely correlated to rates of adoption," said Klekamp.

The play field includes tires, tunnels and small areas where the dogs can feel safe and secure.

"Giving the dogs a space to do those specie specific behaviors, so giving them sort of an oasis where they can run and play and forage and dig. The overall objective behind that is if we can give them a place to do all that, they're going to be happier," said Klekamp.

Every two weeks, the center pulls in 15 to 30 dogs from other shelters in southern Virginia, averaging about 10 adoptions a week.

The center will hold its first open house this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to thank the donors who contributed to the park.

"There's going to be an adoption event, so all of our adult dogs, their adoption fee is going to be waived," said Klekamp.

The open house will also have food, yard games and even prizes.