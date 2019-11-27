ARRESTED: Marine deserter accused of killing mother's boyfriend

The suspect in the murder of his mother's boyfriend in Franklin County has been arrested.

22-year-old Michael Brown, accused of killing Rodney Brown, was arrested early Wednesday, two and a half weeks after the killing, according to Acting US Marshal Brad Sellers.

Rodney Brown was shot to death in the community of Hardy November 9, and Michael Brown had been on the run since. The US Marshals Office fielded close to 300 tips about his possible whereabout, but most proved fruitless.

His family had urged him to surrender; circumstances of his arrest have not yet been released.

Attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono, retained by the family to represent Brown, says she is glad he is safe and that law-enforcement can get some rest. She is going to speak with him sometime Wednesday.

The US Marine Corps declared Brown a deserter shortly after the killing.

The US Marshals Office will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to go over details of the arrest.