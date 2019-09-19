Abortion rates at lowest level in America since Roe v. Wade

A recent study by the Guttmacher Institute concluded that abortion rates across the country have dropped to the lowest level since Roe v. Wade.

In 2017, the abortion rate dropped to 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44. That's the lowest rate since abortion was legalized in 1973, according to the study.

"I think access to good family planning allows women to be able to avoid terminations of unwanted pregnancies," Dr. Laura Kornegay, Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

The study says the decrease in abortions could be a result of a reduction of abortion facilities in some states.

However, states that saw an increase in new clinics opening also saw a decrease in abortions. Basically, bortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, whether in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict abortion access or in Democratic-run states protecting abortion rights.

Almost 400 state laws restricting abortion access were enacted between 2011 and 2017, but the study said these laws were not the main force behind the overall decline in abortions. It said 57% of the nationwide decline occurred in the 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, that did not enact any new restrictions.

The study largely credits an increase in comprehensive health care.

It is also mentioned that the rate of pregnancies has declined as well — the fertility rate is down, and there's a higher rate of contraceptive use.

From 2014 to 2017, the number of clinics increased in the Northeast by 16 percent and in the West by 6 percent. They decreased in the Midwest by 6 percent and in the South by 9 percent.

And within the same timeframe, fertility rates were down in almost all states. The use of longer and more reliable contraceptive methods increased by 23 percent from 2014 to 2016.

Virginia saw an 18 percent drop in abortion rates among women ages 15 to 44. The rate was 10.2 abortions per 1,000 women.

Virginia accounts for 2 percent of all abortions in the U.S.

"Better access to care is probably one big factor. In Virginia, we had Medicaid expansion, so that certainly introduces more people to access to care," Dr. Kornegay said.

Dr. Kornegay also noted that the Virginia Department of Health has supported programs that help with family planning, including Title X Family Planning.

It's a federal grant program that provides quality family planning to people regardless of ability to pay.

Dr. Kornegay said all of the local health departments participate in the program, and Harrisonburg Community Health Center and Rockbridge Area Health Center were recently awarded grants by the Virginia Department of Health to offer those services.

The report comes amid upheaval in the federal family planning program known as Title X. About one in five family planning clinics have left the program, objecting to a Trump administration regulation that bars them from referring women for abortions. Title X clinics provide birth control and basic health services for low-income women.

Another initiative the Virginia Department of Health supports is Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARC). LARC's are an effective contraceptive that works for three to five years.

The General Assembly funded grants to Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Rockbridge Area Health Center and Agusta Health Care for Women.

Dr. Kornegay said as part of the initiative, women who are 250 percent below the federal poverty level can have access to these resources.