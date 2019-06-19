About 80 people to be laid off from distribution center in Luray

About 80 people will be laid off from the Wrangler Distribution Center later this year, according to a statement from the company.

In May, VF Corporation split into two separate companies — VF Corporation, and a new company, Kontoor Brands, Inc. Kontoor Brands is made up of VF's Jeanswear Brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic® brands, and the VF Outlet business.

The statement said after evaluating the company, they decided to wind down operations at the second shift of the distribution center in Luray.

By mid-August, about 80 people will lose their jobs. The town said it's not clear yet what the impact will be, but people are sometimes forced to leave towns after lay-offs.

"It's the potential that people would be displaced and have to move to another community," said Steve Burke, Luray town manager. "We never want any of our residents to leave because that's what we are. We're a community."

Luray resident Daniel Greer said he's been in the community for years, and he's seen businesses come and go. He said he thinks it will impact the community.

"I feel as though, without that paycheck, it's going to be felt, first at home, and then throughout the whole town."

Burke said once they know more about the people impacted, they'll work with Page County and Page One to help people find new jobs if needed.

He said if Luray residents find themselves without a job for an extended period, the town is willing to work with them on a payment plan for utility bills if they're struggling.

The company said in the statement that they're assisting "impacted employees in their transition with severance packages and outplacement services."

The company also said they were committed to the distribution center in Luray, and they will still employ about 140 people there.

You can find the company's full statement below:

Last August, VF Corporation announced that it was separating the company into two independent, publicly traded companies: VF Corporation, a global apparel and footwear powerhouse, and a new company, named Kontoor Brands, comprising VF’s Jeanswear Brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic® brands, and the VF Outlet business. The separation was completed in late May. During the past several months as part of the work to separate our two companies, we completed a strategic analysis of Kontoor’s global supply chain operations.

We evaluated how and where resources were deployed to ensure they are allocated to the areas that best enable us to meet the demands of our customers and consumers and to support the strategic priorities of our new company. This approach allows us to more efficiently utilize our resources and concentrate our efforts toward opportunities that will enable future growth. This review has led us to make the decision to wind down the second shift at our Distribution Center (DC) in Luray.

Unfortunately, this decision will result in the elimination of about 80 positions in the second shift by mid-August. We will assist impacted employees in their transition with severance packages and outplacement services. These employees are valued colleagues who have made many contributions to our company.

We are committed to continuing our operations in Luray. The DC will remain open and will employ about 140 employees. The DC in Luray supports our Wrangler brand in North America.

