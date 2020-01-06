About a dozen gather in Staunton to protest war in Iran

About a dozen people gathered on the steps of the Augusta County Courthouse on Monday evening to protest war in Iran.

Two organizations came together to host the protest: Reclaim Augusta and the Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Poor People's Campaign.

Dave Copper, one of the organizers, said it was inspired by a similar demonstration in Charlottesville on Sunday night.

People in the Shenandoah Valley and across the country have been protesting since an air strike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday. Since then, tensions between the United States and Iran have continued to rise and troops have been deployed to the region.

"This country didn't use to be about assassinating people that weren't following our will and it's sad to have seen this progression," Copper said.

Copper added the protest is a chance for people to share their voice. He said he hopes people come away knowing their voice matters.

"They can participate in this government," Copper said. "This is a government by the people, for the people. And we are the people."

Copper said there are other issues the country should be dealing with, rather than war. He said they'll be protesting every Monday evening until there is a resolution.