Absentee voting for Virginia elections opens on September 20

Virginia elections will be here before you know it on November 5, and absentee voting is starting this weekend.

Beginning on Friday, September 20, Virginia citizens registered to vote can head to their local voter registration offices to cast in-person absentee ballots or request an absentee ballot by mail.

However, in Virginia, voters must meet one of 20 eligibility requirements to be able to vote absentee. You can find that list of requirements on the absentee ballot application or on Virginia's election website here.

“It is important for every eligible voter in the Commonwealth of Virginia to participate in our elections process,” said Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher E. Piper. “Absentee voting allows all qualified Virginia voters to take part in our democracy when they can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day.”

Absentee voting requires being registered to vote, and the final deadline to register or update your voter registration for the November 5 general election is Tuesday, October 15. Registrations submitted by mail have to be postmarked by that date.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 29. They have to be returned to your local voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You can request your ballot at http://vote.virginia.gov/.

In-person absentee voting is available Monday through Friday during regular business hours and on Saturday, October 26, and Saturday, November 2. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, November 2.

When voting in person, Virginia law requires you to present an acceptable photo ID. You can find a list of acceptable forms of identification or how to obtain Virginia Voter Photo ID Card at elections.virginia.gov/voter-outreach/photo-id.html.

The Department of Elections’ toll free number is 1-800-552-9745 for further questions.

