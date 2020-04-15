Accordius Healh cited for health violations before coronavirus outbreak

The Accordius Health long-term care facility in Harrisonburg, which now has a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, was cited for more than 20 health violations during its last health inspection in March of 2019.

According to federal health inspection reports, Accordius received an overall rating of "much below average," with just one out of five stars in the health inspection category.

Documents from the Department of Health and Human services also show the nursing home received 22 health citations, which is above the average for facilities of its kind in both Virginia (12.6) and the United States (8.2).

Of the 22 citations, one was for failure to "provide and implement an infection prevention and control program." The citation states that a registered nurse and a licensed practical nurse "failed to perform proper hand washing techniques" when administering medicine to patients. It also states that facility staff failed to ensure infection control practices were followed.

Under this citation, it also states that one patient who tested positive for the flu was not wearing a mask when receiving treatment outside of her room. According to policy, a resident who is on "droplet precaution" is to wear a face mask when exiting their room, and avoid coming into close contact with other residents.

Accordius Health was also penalized $13,812 on March 7, 2019. A nursing home is given a penalty following a serious citation or failure to correct a citation for a long period of time.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jonathan Shenk, Medical Director for Accordius, confirmed that, as of this week, the nursing home is being investigated for a coronavirus outbreak after four patients tested positive for the virus.

Shenk said 97 people, including staff, were being tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, and 60 patients were showing symptoms. But this does not mean these patients have the coronavirus, he said. They may just have influenza, which has similar symptoms.

According to medicare.gov, the facility has changed ownership in the past 12 months. WHSV reached out to the facility for a statement, but we have yet to hear back.

Every staff member at the facility is being tested for coronavirus. So far, the facility has had no reported deaths due to the virus, and Dr. Shenk said they are working hard to keep it that way.