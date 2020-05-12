COVID-19 positive patient at Accordius Health speaks on road to recovery

After 75 residents have recovered from COVID-19 at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg, a resident said she's happy to be able to just go outside again.

Sandridge said the staff has treated her well and her family has been able to stop by for window visits often.

Officials at Accordius Health say there are no signs of active infections at the facility and they are beginning to loosen some restrictions on residents as they come out of facing a devastating outbreak.

One of those restrictions loosened included allowing residents to work with physical therapists outside in the hallway.

75-year-old Nyoka Sandridge was one of the residents who tested positive back in April and she said she's just happy to get outside of her room again.

"The therapist comes in and we walk down to the end of the hall and back with a mask on, I don't go out unless I have that on," Sandridge said through her window.

Just last week, Sandridge said she was able to go outside on the facility's patio again: something she had been looking forward to for a while.

"I feel good and I hope it continues and we can soon get back out on the patio and do some therapy; I love to go in and ride the new step machine," Sandridge said.

The facility has opened up their patio but is continuing to follow social distancing guidelines. Markers have been set up to keep residents appropriately separated on the patio space and residents must wear PPE.

Accordius Health said they would like to thank the community for their continuous support of their staff and residents. Over the past several weeks, dozens of signs, cards, and meals have been donated to the facility.

Tuesday morning, Robbie Franklin, with First Choice Home Health and Hospice, delivered snacks for staff and residents at the facility to do something special for the end of National Nurses Week.

"These people have worked diligently for nine weeks now, keeping everybody safe and healthy," Frankling said. "They have difficult jobs on any given day and the residents have been through so much, we just want to show how blessed we are to have them in our lives."

Officials at the facility said next week, they hope to ask families to drive by the facility's patio to wave and throw a parade for the residents.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, of the Shenandoah Health District, said since the outbreak has been without any new cases in over 21 days, the outbreak has been resolved and the CDC is also easing restrictions on the facility.

A total of 81 residents and 12 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus when Virginia's nursing home task force helped provide point prevalence testing in April, testing everyone there on a single day.

Staff said they plan to hold a celebration of life late this month in honor of the 22 residents who died due to COVID-19.

___________

The timeline at Accordius

On April 11, the Virginia Department of Health first reported that they were investigating an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Harrisonburg.

Details provided on the outbreak were scarce at first. Employees told WHSV on April 13 that the outbreak was at Accordius Health and then, on April 14, Dr. Jonathan Shenk, the Accordius medical director, confirmed those accounts.

On April 16, the Central Shenandoah Health District officially confirmed, with cooperation from Accordius Health, that Accordius was the location of the outbreak under investigation

By April 18, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia's nursing home task force had collaborated, with assistance from UVA Medical Center on testing, to test all residents and staff members at the facility.

They confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 81 residents and 12 staff members.

Representatives of Accordius Health said in a statement that when the virus hit their Harrisonburg center, “it was like a freight train.” "We literally went from 1 mildly symptomatic case to 50 in 72 hours. There is still so much scientifically that is unknown about this virus and we, along with the rest of the medical and healthcare community are learning every day."

As response continued, they said clinical and operational teams reviewed COVID-19 response plans on a daily basis, initiating all necessary changes while monitoring residents closely throughout the outbreak.

The city of Harrisonburg dedicated two ambulances to the sole purpose of responding to calls from Accordius Health throughout the situation, and first responders began a thorough process of decontaminating all ambulances after any calls.

"Our hearts are breaking along with yours about how this is impacting our residents and staff," a statement from Accordius said.

Many of the residents who tested positive did not show any symptoms, but were monitored closely by staff in case any developed throughout the outbreak.

“Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for poor outcomes related to COVID-19. Our community grieves with the families who have lost loved ones and who have loved ones who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The community continues to collaborate to meet the needs of all the residents of Accordius Health,” said Dr. Laura Kornegay, the director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, they've responded to the outbreak in the following ways:

• The Virginia Department of Health/CSHD continues to organize the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) for on-site assistance for the increased needs related to this outbreak. These volunteers include nursing assistance, pastoral care assistance and social work assistance.

• Emergency Medical Services (Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Rockingham County Fire & Rescue) continue coordination to meet the transportation needs for residents requiring hospitalization.

• The staff at Accordius and the clinical staff from Valley Family & Elder Care are providing compassionate care to all the residents, and they are coordinating closely with the hospital when additional care is needed.

• The community has rallied support for residents and staff, including window visits and signs of support and thanks in the parking lot.

Some of WHSV's past coverage at Accordius

One of the residents who died of COVID-19 was Alberta Barbour, known by many as Ms. Alberta. We spoke with her family about the tragic experience. You can read their story here.

Another family told WHSV about the struggle they faced getting into contact with a mother at the facility and learning more about the situation.

WHSV also interviewed a Physician Assistant at the facility, who described what the medical staff did for the patients. Staff members say they've seen tremendous community support.