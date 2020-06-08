Activists call for defunding Charlottesville Police Dept. as protests continue

Calls for police reform are growing across the country, and some activists in Charlottesville want to see the city’s police force dismantled to make way for a new system of policing.

Charlottesville’s first Black Lives Matter protest after the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody was held on May 30. In the lead up to the event, organizers released a list of demands, one of which was demilitarizing and defunding the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD). Activists say the goal isn’t anarchy without safety. Instead, they believe dismantling the department will pave the way for a new, better system in its place.

“When we’re saying defund the police, we’re not talking about reform," community organizer Angeline Conn said. "We’re tired of reformist policies that lead us into the same cycle. Defunding the police is allocating those resources to community-based safety initiatives.”

CPD Chief RaShall Brackney has heard the community’s calls and says the department knows that policing will be forever changed by the reforms that will come as a result of these protests. Still, Brackney argues there will always be a need for some kind of policing entity to handle more serious crimes.

Instead, decoupling police forces from certain social services would effectively decrease the size and funding of departments nationwide. Chief Brackney identified police’s presence in schools, officers having to respond to mental health crises and handling the enforcement of public health directives during the coronavirus pandemic as just three examples of programs that could be taken out of the hands of the police force.

“Here in Charlottesville, and I think across the nation, there’s a knee jerk reaction when we hear the words ‘defund the police,'" Brackney explained. "That comes from a lot of law enforcement professionals who may not have been involved in the deeper social conversations that we should have been having a long time.”

It is not clear what police reforms will be implemented in Charlottesville as a result of protests at this time.

